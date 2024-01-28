Robertson shares Klopp’s one request to Liverpool players after delivering shock exit news

Jurgen Klopp’s announced departure from Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season sent shockwaves throughout the world of football.

Though, it shouldn’t be ignored that his group of players will have likewise been left in the lurch by the sudden news.

Andy Robertson was tasked with reflecting on the manager’s decision during ITV’s coverage (in comments relayed on X by Ben Jacobs) of a 5-2 win over Norwich City, sharing the 56-year-old’s request that his squad carry on as normal.

Credit where credit’s due, it’s clear that the players are delivering on that promise already with a resounding victory over David Wagner’s men.

This will galvanise Liverpool

Though, as some will feel inclined to point out, this was only ninth-placed Championship outfit Norwich City, the early signs of how we’ll cope with the knowledge of Klopp’s exit are promising.

The real test may be coming against the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal in successive league games that will surely test our commitment to a title challenge this term.

With Jurgen Klopp yet to celebrate a title success with the fans – owing to the constraints of a season played during the COVID pandemic – sending the manager off with the league trophy surely has to be the No.1 priority.

Let’s make it happen, Reds!

