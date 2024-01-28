(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai pulls off brilliant imitation of Diaz moment after Gravenberch goal

Dominik Szoboszlai made his comeback from a recent injury layoff in Liverpool’s 5-2 win over Norwich on Sunday, and the midfielder came up with a couple of standout moments.

Having been introduced as a 55th-minute substitute, the 23-year-old provided the corner kick from which Virgil van Dijk headed the Reds into a 4-1 lead just after the hour mark.

The scoring was rounded off in stoppage time by Ryan Gravenberch, and the pre-assist was provided by Luis Diaz, who expertly gathered the Hungarian’s cross with deft control off his back leg.

The celebrations for the Dutchman’s goal were captured from the Kop by Chloe Bloxam, who noticed Szoboszlai imitating the Colombian’s brilliant takedown in a pointed message to the 27-year-old.

It was the perfect footnote to a brilliant and emotionally charged day at Anfield!

You can view the Szoboszlai moment below, via @ChloeBloxam on X (formerly Twitter) & on Chloe’s Match Vlog: