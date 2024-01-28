(Video) Van Dijk makes near-instant impact off the bench to top up the delight for Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp had the luxury of bringing Virgil van Dijk off the bench in Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Norwich this afternoon, and the Dutchman didn’t take long to make an impact.

The captain was among three players who entered the fray shortly after half-time, and he needed just eight minutes to extend the Reds’ lead to 4-1 at Anfield.

For reasons best known to themselves, the Canaries left the 32-year-old completely unmarked in the penalty area from a corner which was swung in by fellow substitute Dominik Szoboszlai, and Big Virg planted a bullet header beyond George Long to add to the delight of the home support.

You can view Van Dijk’s goal below, via @EmiratesFACup on X (formerly Twitter):