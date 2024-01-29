10 great Liverpool moments under Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp sent shockwaves throughout the world of football when he announced last Friday that he’ll be stepping down as Liverpool manager at the end of the 2023/24 season.

From the moment that he first came to Anfield in October 2015, the German struck an instant rapport with the fan base, taking over a team which was 10th in the table and guiding them to Premier League and Champions League glory within five years. Not many could’ve envisaged that when making popular casino payment methods in gamstop when he took over from Brendan Rodgers.

There have been so many unforgettable moments for Reds fans to enjoy during the 56-year-old’s tenure – here are 10 of the very best:

Liverpool 4-3 Borussia Dortmund (2016)

Following a 1-1 draw away to Klopp’s former club, Liverpool went two goals down inside the first nine minutes at Anfield, needing to score three to keep their Europa League hopes alive. They were 3-1 down with 25 minutes remaining and the game appeared to be up.

The Reds had pulled it back to 3-3 by the 77th minute but still needed one more goal to complete an epic comeback. It arrived in stoppage time from an unlikely source, Dejan Lovren popping up with a header in front of the Kop to spark pandemonium and take us into the semi-finals

Liverpool 3-0 Man City (2018)

Manchester City may have collected 100 points in romping to the Premier League title that year, but they had no answer to a rampant Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Mo Salah opened the scoring inside 12 minutes at Anfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubled the lead shortly afterwards and Sadio Mane added a third goal before the half-hour mark. It remained that way until full-time, with City shellshocked by that 30-minute onslaught.

A 2-1 win at the Etihad Stadium in the return leg took LFC through, and they made it all the way to the final that year before the heartbreak of Kiev.

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (2019)

Even by Liverpool’s standards, this was a scarcely believable night at Anfield. Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, progression to the Champions League final seemed an impossible task, even after Divock Origi scored inside the opening five minutes.

A quickfire double from substitute Gini Wijnaldum after half-time levelled the aggregate score, and a very famous Trent Alexander-Arnold corner kick set up Origi to complete the most incredible of comebacks on a night that nobody present will ever forget.

Champions League glory (2019)

That monumental win over Barcelona set up a final against Tottenham which was far from a classic for the neutral, but laid the ghosts of Liverpool’s defeat to Real Madrid the previous year.

Salah scored from the penalty spot inside the first two minutes and Origi sealed the deal late on to give the Reds their sixth European Cup, and Klopp the first of many trophies as LFC manager. It also made up for the anguish of coming second in the Premier League with 97 points.

Club World Cup 2019

A mid-season trip to Qatar mightn’t have seemed the most appetising date in the calendar for Liverpool, but it proved to be worthwhile as the Reds finally won the one trophy which had eluded even their greatest teams of the past.

The final against Flamengo went to extra time and, aptly enough against Brazilian opposition, it was Bobby Firmino who struck the winning goal, having also netted the stoppage time winner against Monterrey in the semi-finals. It was the perfect early Christmas present for LFC, who came home to thrash second-placed Leicester 4-0 in their own backyard.

Premier League champions 2020

Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Man City on a Thursday night in June probably wasn’t the way that Liverpool fans envisaged ending the 30-year wait for a league title, but the circumstances didn’t matter – all we wanted was to finally get over the line.

Klopp’s men did it in style, winning 26 of their first 27 games and finishing on 99 points, 18 clear of City in second. The pandemic might have forced the trophy list to take place at an empty Anfield, but it didn’t make the title triumph any less enjoyable.

Alisson v West Brom (2021)

The 2020/21 season was a difficult one both one and off the pitch for Liverpool, with Klopp losing his mother and Alisson Becker’s father tragically drowning.

The Reds were left chasing down a Champions League finish towards the end of the campaign and looked set to be held to a potentially costly draw against already relegated West Brom. A corner kick offered one last opportunity to score, and it was duly taken by the unlikeliest of scorers.

Alisson popped upfield, got his head to the ball and diverted it to the net, this time earning LFC a crucial result in the opposition’s penalty box rather than his own. It went a long way towards a third-place finish which ensured a place in Europe’s primary club competition for the following season.

Man United 0-5 Liverpool (2021)

Even in their title-winning season, Liverpool were held to a draw at Old Trafford, so to go there two years later and put their biggest rivals to the sword inside the first half was the stuff of dreams.

Early goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota were topped up by a Salah double before half-time, and the four-goal lead became five shortly after the interval as the Egyptian completed his hat-trick.

It spoke volumes for the mentality of the team that, in the celebrations of the goal to make it 5-0, Andy Robertson implored his teammates not to let their standards drop for the rest of the game.

Liverpool 3-2 Man City (2022)

There have been many exceptional performances during Klopp’s time at Liverpool, but the first half of the FA Cup semi-final in 2022 was arguably their very best.

The two teams were neck and neck in the Premier League title race, but the Reds made light work of Guardiola’s men with a masterclass which saw them lead 3-0 at the interval through Ibrahima Konate and a Mane double.

Although City pulled two goals back and made the closing minutes uncomfortable, the quality of LFC’s overall performance at a sunny Wembley warmed the hearts of their supporters, who were back a month later for the final, in which we triumphed over Chelsea on penalties.

Liverpool 7-0 Man United (2023)

Klopp’s men may have finished two places behind their biggest rivals in the Premier League that season, but no Reds fan will ever forget what transpired at Anfield in March.

It wasn’t until the closing minutes of the first half that Cody Gakpo opened the scoring, but the avalanche came after the interval, and it was relentless. It was 3-0 inside 50 minutes, 5-0 by the 75th minute and it ended up at 7-0.

Missing out on Champions League football was a blow, but silver linings don’t come any better than inflicting the most emphatic scoreline in the long history of this titanic fixture.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!