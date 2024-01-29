Ruben Amorim could clear path to become Klopp’s Liverpool successor with Sporting promise

It goes without saying that it’s highly unlikely Liverpool’s recruitment team have narrowed down the list of Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors to one name just yet.

That said, should Ruben Amorim trump all other options, it’s possible that the task of securing his services come the summer could be about to get a lot easier.

In a frank press conference discussion, the Sporting boss admitted he would call time on his stay with the Lisbon-based outfit should they fail to win titles.

“Obviously, if we don’t win titles, I’ll go out on my own. But that was already our conversation always,” the 39-year-old was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Record.

“Not because we can’t win, but because two years in a row without winning titles can’t happen.

“It doesn’t change anything, we’re simply prepared for the game and we know exactly what Casa Pia wants to do. We need the ball to start rolling to get into what we want to do.“

Plenty of candidates to consider

Amorim will face some serious competition for the Liverpool head coach position – that is, of course, if he even desires the role in the first place.

It’s safe to say, though, challenging a position as it may be, there will be plenty of takers keen to maximise the vast potential of this young squad.

Add on top of the world-class framework and infrastructure put in place thanks to years of investment from FSG and you’ve got a sporting project and opportunity that will surely inspire excitement for any head coach with even the vaguest smidge of ambition.

