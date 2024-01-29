‘Excellent’ Liverpool gem who featured v Fulham has several clubs lining up a late January swoop

Liverpool have agreed loan moves for several players already this month, and there could be one more arranged before Thursday night’s transfer deadline.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds could sanction a temporary exit for Bobby Clark prior to the conclusion of the January window, with the 18-year-old reportedly attracting interest from several EFL clubs.

It’s thought that one Championship outfit, along with a few in League One, are eyeing a possible loan swoop for the teenage midfielder, although that apparent admiration has yet to materialise in the form of an official approach.

A spate of injuries provided opportunities for Clark to make three first-team appearances for Liverpool this month, most recently as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw at Fulham last week as the Reds booked their passage to the Carabao Cup final (Transfermarkt).

However, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold now back fit, and Wataru Endo yet to return from the Asian Cup, competition for midfield places could intensify over the coming weeks, thus making it more difficult for the 18-year-old to get a look-in.

It could therefore make sense to grant the teenager – who was previously dubbed ‘excellent‘ by LFC under-21 coach Barry Lewtas – a temporary move to a club which could give him plenty of first-team exposure between now and the end of the season.

However, any such deal would need to be chosen carefully, with Liverpool’s loan management coming under scrutiny after several players saw their moves cut short over the winter due to a lack of game-time away from Anfield.

Whichever club may be fortunate enough to land Clark can be steadfastly assured that they’d be getting a tremendous up-and-coming talent who, if given regular opportunities, is likely to thrive.

