Club manager now confirms Liverpool have completed latest transfer

Calvin Ramsay has completed his loan move to Bolton Wanderers for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

The club’s website confirmed the news in question, with manager Ian Evatt expressing his gratitude to Liverpool for sparing the young fullback.

“Calvin is a really good player in his own right and I’m sure he’ll come here and show everybody associated with us what a good player he is going to be. He’s a very talented young player and we’re really fortunate Liverpool chose us over a lot of other options for him,” the 42-year-old said.

“He had a mixed first six months of the season at Preston where he had an injury. He’s got back from that and not had much game time, so it’s down to us to make him enjoy his football and put a smile on his face.

“He hasn’t played loads of football (recently) so we have to build him into it, but I think he’s going to be additive to what we’ve got for the rest of the season, that’s for sure.”

The Scot is the Whites’ second addition of the window, following the arrival of Swansea City wing-back Nathanael Ogbeta.

Due some good luck

Ramsay, it’s fair to say, has had an absolute dog of a time since his move to Merseyside.

The defender suffered multiple injury issues, including whilst on loan with Preston North End, and a spell out with COVID, only to return back to Anfield with little made of his loan spell with Ryan Lowe’s outfit.

With Fabio Carvalho appearing to now enjoy his time with Hull City (alongside another Liverpool loanee in Tyler Morton), we’re hopeful that the starlet can make the most of the rest of the season with his switch to Greater Manchester.

Succeed there, and Ramsay could set himself up rather nicely for the next era under a new boss at L4.

