Bruce Grobbelaar tells LFC they can’t go for free agent manager who’s ‘never developed any players’

Bruce Grobbelaar has urged Liverpool not to consider Zinedine Zidane as their next manager, accusing the coach of having ‘never developed any players’.

The former Real Madrid boss is currently a free agent since departing his role in the Spanish capital in 2021.

“You look at all the managers around, people are throwing names into the hat, like Zinedine Zidane,” the former Reds goalkeeper was quoted as saying by The Irish News. “Zidane managed a team that was always there, he never developed any players.”

This comes amid reports that the Frenchman would be ‘tempted’ by such an opportunity, according to L’Equipe journalist Nabil Djellit (via Football 365).

Should Zinedine Zidane be anywhere near the top of the list?

Having led Madrid to three Champions League titles in a row between 2015-18, you can never completely discount Zidane when looking at major managerial roles.

That said, we’d be much more sceptical over the ex-Juventus footballer taking over the reins at Anfield compared to the likes of Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi.

We’re not suggesting the World Cup winner lacks quality as a coach, though we’re not necessarily sure he’d be the best fit for Liverpool the club or the city.

That’s just our suspicion on the matter, of course, and we’re open to alternative viewpoints on the matter.

