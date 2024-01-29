Liverpool could be about to bring back perfect ex-staff member to oversee 2.0 era – report

Liverpool could entertain the return of former sporting director Michael Edwards to fill the impending void left by Jorg Schmadtke’s departure at the end of the season.

This comes courtesy of a report from Graeme Bailey with HITC, with two other candidates in Brighton’s Sam Jewell, Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes and Brentford’s Lee Dykes on the alleged shortlist.

The Merseysiders plan to gut their coaching department in what will be a major reset ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

A popular choice

There isn’t a doubt in our minds that the return of Edwards to the role – unlikely as it may seem – would reassure the vast majority of the fanbase (not to mention the playing staff) over the direction the club is going in.

The former Portsmouth employee was a superb counterweight to Jurgen Klopp during his time at Anfield, famously hammering home the value of pursuing Mo Salah over the German’s then top pick of Julian Brandt.

We’d be surprised to see the Englishman make a return to L4, truth be told, with a brand new face in the recruitment team the far more likely eventuality we’ll witness this summer.

