(Video) Liverpool fans will love footage of Xabi Alonso that’s going viral

Xabi Alonso feels like a potentially comfortable fit for Liverpool Football Club to follow Jurgen Klopp as the next manager at Anfield.

The Spanish coach has massively impressed in his short time as head coach of Bayer Leverkusen, leading the German outfit to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Footage of the former Reds midfielder’s close relationship with fans of Die Werkself is sure to go down well amongst the Anfield faithful.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnythingLFC_: