Major Liverpool stalwart could follow Klopp out of Anfield this summer after worrying comments

Virgil van Dijk added to the growing fears over the post-Jurgen Klopp era with his weekend comments.

The Dutchman appeared to suggest his future at Anfield was far from certain ahead of the Liverpool manager’s upcoming departure in May.

“That’s a big question. Well, I don’t know,” the ex-Southampton star was quoted as saying by The Times.

The 32-year-old went on to add: “The club will have a big job on their hands. That is well known.

“To replace the manager and replace not only the manager, the staff is leaving, and there are so many things that will change.

“So the club has a big job on its hands and I am very curious which direction that will go in. But when that will be announced we will see our situation. I can’t say much about it.”

18 months are left on the current deal keeping the centre-half at L4. It’s a similar timeframe the Reds must consider when it comes to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

A decidedly mixed message

Paul Joyce is correct to note that Van Dijk’s comments don’t necessarily suggest he’s due to depart in the summer.

“He may simply be unsure whether he is wanted for the long term by the club — he turns 33 in July and the issue of extending player’s contracts in their thirties has, in recent times, become a source of internal debate,” the journalist reported.

“That said, the consistency of Van Dijk’s performances this season has been exceptional, having stepped up after conceding that he was not at his best last term. In addition, Wataru Endo turns 31 a week on Friday and he has 3½ years remaining on his deal, having signed in August.

“The other possibility is that the Holland international is genuinely weighing up his choices given he has a close and strong bond with Klopp.”

That said, it’s a potential warning to be taken very seriously by our hierarchy amid the ongoing search for a new sporting director and head coach.

There are robust foundations in place for whoever next walks through the doors of the AXA training centre.

However, the potential departure of key senior players like Van Dijk would surely detract from such stability.

Regardless of who takes over, it would be foolish to allow a player of our No.4’s quality to leave.

