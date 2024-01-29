Morning transfer news update will be of great interest to Liverpool fans – Record

Liverpool’s hopes of landing either one of Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio this summer may have enjoyed a boost.

Portuguese outlet Record reports that the pair, though forming an important part of the spine of Sporting’s side under Ruben Amorim, ‘will probably guarantee the next millionaire contributions to SAD’.

The Merseysiders are expected to bolster their backline in the next major transfer window, though it remains to be seen who exactly the club will pursue.

Hugely dependent on next staff arrivals

Inacio has been heavily linked in recent months, though whether we do end up pursuing the centre-half will be hugely dependent on the kind of sporting director and manager we bring in.

Certainly, a switch in formation to, for example, Xabi Alonso’s back-three (should the Spaniard make the return to Anfield this summer) would bring about a greater emphasis on our centre-back options.

It could very well see one of the aforementioned Sporting defenders link up with a new head coach at L4 to play a part in the new era.

