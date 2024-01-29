Liverpool interested in ex-Man City gem who won 11 duels v Reds recently; free agent in summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in one player who recently gave a masterful performance against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to Mail Sport’s Transfer Confidential (via TBR Football), the Reds have been monitoring Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, on whom they got to conduct a scouting mission of sorts during last week’s Carabao Cup semi-final at Craven Cottage.

That interest is set to intensify given that the 26-year-old’s contract in west London expires in June, with no indication of a new deal being agreed in the immediate future.

READ MORE: Klopp’s comments about Jarell Quansah show just how important he’s become to Liverpool already

READ MORE: Jeff Stelling gobsmacked by Liverpool gem during win v Norwich; McCoist called him ‘different class’

Tosin came up through the academy at Manchester City but made only eight appearances for their first team before a permanent move to Fulham in 2020 (Transfermarkt).

The former England underage international had an excellent game against Liverpool last Wednesday, winning 11 of the 13 duels that he contested, making four tackles and five clearances, completing both of his dribbles and recording an 81% passing success rate (Sofascore).

Unsurprisingly for a 6 foot 5 centre-back, he ranks among the top of his profession among Europe’s five main leagues for aerial duels won per game, his average of 3.16 placing him in the 89th percentile, while he’s among the top 1% for clearances per 90 minutes with a whopping 6.21 (FBref).

Tosin’s English nationality would also help towards Liverpool fulfilling homegrown quota requirements, although they might already have one player ticking that particular box in Jarell Quansah, whose remarkable displays in his first season at senior level could lessen the need to splurge heavily in that position.

Nonetheless, if the 26-year-old can be acquired on a free transfer, it might be an inviting avenue of opportunity to explore.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, Liverpool MUST keep one man fit, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!