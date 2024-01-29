Who is William Spearman? The man who will help find Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at Liverpool

Replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool seems quite the impossible task – one perhaps only fit for Tom Cruise.

The Reds, of course, don’t have the Mission Impossible star at their disposal, though will put their faith in a resource that has hardly let them down in recent years.

William Spearman, the Merseysiders’ director of research after Ian Graham stepped down, will now play a key role in the appointment of a successor for the beloved German tactician, as was reported by the Daily Mail.

Who is Spearman?

From earning a PhD in physics at Harvard University to putting together a coherent model on ‘pitch control’ in the world of football, Spearman’s dedication to data has been clear to see for quite some time.

The physicist ended up joining the Anfield project in 2018, linking up with Graham, Tim Waskett and Dafydd Steele in Liverpool’s research department.

“I was aware that Ian was one of the best in the business and that his team was one of the best. I’d fallen in love with the football data and I wanted to work on it as much as I could,” the American was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“It was a big life change but I wanted the opportunity to make an impact that is tangible.

“One of the reasons I chose not to go into finance or business was that I wanted to pursue something I could be really passionate about rather than just a job where I was living solely for the weekends and the pay check. For me, I enjoy finding fulfilment in other ways: challenging questions, doing something that is exciting for people, being involved in something that is bigger than myself.

“Seeing the passion of Liverpool fans, the passion of sports fans, that was really exciting to me.”

Now set to play a significant part in the search for a Jurgen Klopp successor, it’s an evolution that makes a great deal of sense in light of the data scientist’s heavy involvement in player recruitment.

Ultimately, of course, it will be Spearman who is also tasked with helping integrate a new head coach within the Premier League environment having previously helped inform the statistical element of club analysts’ reports ahead of fixtures.

It goes without saying that the Harvard graduate won’t be the only man on the case – and we’re hardly lacking for competent individuals involved in the recruitment process.

Though it’s certainly reassuring to know that the search will be guided by a great deal more than just the eye test.

