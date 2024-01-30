Done Deal? Guillem Balague responds to bookmakers’ odds on Xabi Alonso to Liverpool

Xabi Alonso is currently deemed the most likely candidate to fill the Anfield hotseat this summer, according to bookmakers (Independent).

Guillem Balague, however, has made it clear that the bookies’ verdict is to be taken with a pinch of salt at this stage.

“But Liverpool are not the only club casting an avaricious eye over the man who is currently one of the hottest managerial properties,” the BBC Sport columnist wrote.

“Real Madrid, Bayern Munich (both of whom he also played for with great distinction) and even Manchester City where Pep Guardiola might not extend his stay past the end of next season, will also be looking closely at the situation.

“And despite bookmakers offering miserly odds which make it look like it is a done deal, it is anything but – and the only certainty is that, ultimately, the decision will be Alonso’s alone.”

The Merseysiders will consider a range of potential candidates, with the likes of Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi reportedly making the shortlist.

Where to for Xabi Alonso?

The former Spanish international footballer does have two and a half years remaining on his contract.

Though, with an unwritten agreement already in place allowing him to leave Leverkusen for one of the globe’s elite clubs, we can rest assured that he will be allowed to take up the Liverpool job should he want it.

The likelihood of such a scenario occurring surely has to have improved following Real Madrid’s decision to extend Carlo Ancelotti’s terms. Not to mention the fact that Thomas Tuchel is currently unlikely to leave Bayern Munich this season and Pep Guardiola will be sticking around for 2024/25.

Nothing is ever guaranteed in life or football, of course, and there’s every chance that the data crunchers and FSG decide another candidate has put a better case forward for the job at hand.

We’ll just have to wait and see.

