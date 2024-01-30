‘Long been tempted’: Club president confident he can end Jurgen Klopp’s sabbatical early – Sport

Club president Joan Laporta is reportedly confident that Barcelona could lure Jurgen Klopp into ending his proposed sabbatical early to take over from Xavi at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Spanish outlet Sport (via Metro) claims that the German tactician has ‘long been tempted’ by the prospect of management in La Liga.

The Catalan giants currently find themselves in fourth place in the Spanish top-flight. It’s a whopping 11 points behind league leaders Girona and 10 points behind rivals Real Madrid in second.

Where next for Jurgen Klopp?

It perhaps flies under the radar that Liverpool were the last club to tempt Klopp out of a sabbatical.

After what will be nine years spent in one of the most challenging and emotionally demanding club roles, we find it hard to believe that the 56-year-old will be happy to jump back on the horse so soon.

It’s time for the former Mainz head coach to enjoy a solid, unbroken break with his loved ones.

After that… who knows?

The German national team would surely be a more attractive prospect for a manager who desires the thrill of coaching without the endless to-do pile attached.

Barcelona, we at Empire of the Kop strongly suspect, will have to wait.

