Injury news: £100k-p/w Chelsea talent in race against time to feature v Liverpool at Anfield

One Chelsea player is reportedly facing a race against time to prove his fitness for Liverpool’s clash against the Blues on Wednesday night following a recent injury.

According to the Evening Standard, Levi Colwill is battling to come through training today, having incurred a minor knock in the warm-up for their FA Cup draw against Aston Villa on Friday night.

The £100,000-per-week defender (Capology) didn’t train on Monday, and his involvement at Anfield could be contingent on whether he’s able to partake in today’s session.

READ MORE: ‘Will be approached…’ – Ben Jacobs shares what he’s heard from ‘Liverpool sources’ on manager search

READ MORE: Reliable reporter shares what he was ‘told’ by Leverkusen CEO about Alonso amid Liverpool links

You might recall that Liverpool were heavily linked with Colwill during last summer’s transfer window, with the 20-year-old’s stock having shot up as a result of a magnificent loan spell at Brighton in 2022/23.

He’s now very much a fully-fledged member of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad, with only three teammates clocking up more minutes for Chelsea this season than the Englishman’s 2,099 (Transfermarkt), so his absence at Anfield tomorrow night would be a big setback for the Blues.

The youngster gave a good account of himself when he faced the Reds on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign, winning four of his five duels, making two tackles, completing 100% of his duels and recording two key passes (Sofascore).

Even without Mo Salah, Liverpool’s attackers might well fancy their chances of putting the west Londoners to the sword tomorrow night, having scored 18 goals in their six matches so far in 2024, and that confidence may grow even further if Colwill doesn’t recover in time to feature on Wednesday.

Having seen the Reds had to contend with a seismic amount of injuries this season, we wouldn’t wish that on any other club, and we hope that the Chelsea defender will soon be back in action.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!