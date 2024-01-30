(Video) Eight out and three doubts for Chelsea as they head to Anfield for Premier League clash

Liverpool fans will be very aware of our fitness issues but such is the state of how much football is played in the modern era, Chelsea are also struggling with several fitness concerns ahead of their trip to Anfield.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Mauricio Pochettino revealed Chelsea are likely to travel north to Merseyside with Malo Gusto and Christopher Nkunku available again.

‘And there is a possibility striker Nicolas Jackson could be immediately involved for his club after being eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal on Monday night.

“I think Malo Gusto and Christoph can be in the squad for tomorrow, travel with us and with the team. That is the good news,” said Pochettino.

“Always we are waiting for the last moment for some surprise, but at the moment yes, it’s good news to have two players recovered.

“And see if maybe, why not, Nico Jackson can arrive tomorrow and also be involved in the game – if he can arrive. [Nkunku] is going to be involved in the squad. A few good news.”

‘The visitors will, however, be without eight players due to injury.

“Levi [Colwill] is out, he suffered a minor injury in his tendon,” said Pochettino. “I think it’s not a big issue but he is going to be out for tomorrow.

“Trevoh [Chalobah] is really close, he is doing so well. I think it’s only a matter of time that he can be involved again. But he is doing really well.”

‘Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Robert Sanchez and Lesley Ugochukwu are the others currently sidelined for the Blues.’

It’s a lift for the Reds to see that our opponents are struggling so much with fitness concerns but such is the size of their squad, it will not evoke much sympathy from many of our fans.

Let’s hope we can take advantage of this disruption though and secure a huge three points in what could be a vital week for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can view Pochettino’s squad fitness update via Chelsea Football Club on YouTube:

