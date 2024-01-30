(Video) Liverpool fans will relish what Anthony Gordon has admitted about Mo Salah

As a former Everton player who was released by Liverpool in his childhood, it’d be understandable if Anthony Gordon didn’t have the greatest affinity for the red half of Merseyside, but that hasn’t stopped him from paying Mo Salah a massive compliment.

The Newcastle winger partook in Rio Ferdinand’s Between The Lines feature for TNT Sports when he was asked whether there were any players on whom he models his game to try and improve his scoring return.

The 22-year-old replied: “I watch Salah a lot. Numbers-wise, the positions he takes up, the runs in behind – he’s unbelievable. He’s probably the best player in the world for me because he has so much impact on the game.”

Gordon could hardly have picked a better role model to try and emulate, with Salah’s tally of 204 Liverpool goals the fifth-highest in the club’s history (lfchistory.net).

The Egyptian has been a bastion of consistency throughout his six-and-a-half years at Anfield, never scoring fewer than 23 goals in a full campaign for the Reds and needing just five more this season to maintain that record (Transfermarkt).

LFC fans will no doubt relish hearing an ex-Evertonian dubbing one of our players the best in the world and citing him as a source of inspiration, and every word spoken by the Newcastle winger above gets our firm agreement.

You can view Gordon’s comments on Salah below (from 20:49), via TNT Sports on YouTube: