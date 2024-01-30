‘In all positions’ – Harry Redknapp discusses whether LFC will make any signings before Thursday’s deadline

Harry Redknapp has discussed whether Liverpool will make any signings before the transfer window slams shut on Thursday.

The Reds are yet to welcome any new faces to the club this month but have seen a number of youngsters, including Calvin Ramsay (Bolton) and Fabio Carvalho (Hull City), leave on loan ahead of the second half of the campaign.

After Friday’s shock announcement regarding Jurgen Klopp’s impending departure at the end of the season, the current window will be the German’s last one in charge of the club.

Redknapp has therefore weighed in on whether he believes there will be any incomings at Anfield before the 11pm deadline on Thursday.

“I don’t think Liverpool will be looking to do any business in this window,” he told BetVictor (via DAZN).

“Their squad is well-built and there are no positions where they look desperate for players.

“Conor Bradley has come in and played well covering for Trent Alexander-Arnold whilst he was injured, and Andy Robertson is back now, so they’re well-covered in all positions.”

READ MORE: ‘Hasn’t got the experience’ – Ferdinand says LFC should be cautious about naming 42-y/o as Klopp’s successor

Although you could argue that we could do with some reinforcements in defence it appears that Klopp is content with his squad at the moment.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai returned to action on Sunday after their respective injuries and our squad is looking extremely strong once again.

We will need some luck with injuries during the second half of the campaign as we continue to fight on all four fronts in what is our German tactician’s final few months in charge.

We can’t see any signings being made in the next 48 hours but it’ll be interesting to see what business we complete in the summer – under a new manager!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!