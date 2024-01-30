(Video) Klopp rejoices as he confirms ‘wonderful’ Thiago landmark in injury return

Some Liverpool fans could be forgiven for forgetting that Thiago Alcantara still plays for the club but Jurgen Klopp has provided us all a happy reminder.

Speaking with the press before our match with Chelsea, the manager revealed: “Thiago trained first time which was an incredible moment after all the months he didn’t, he couldn’t and then training the level he trains!

“But he needs time, but it’s anyway a wonderful, wonderful sign for yesterday.”

It’s great to hear that the midfielder is set for a first appearance in 10 months and that he’s in fine form already in training.

The 32-year-old is likely going to leave Merseyside with his manager at the end of the campaign and let’s hope that they both depart on a high.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Thiago (from 5:05) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

