Klopp updates extent of Mo Salah injury as he’s set to miss Chelsea & Arsenal games

Mo Salah looks set to miss at least the next two league meetings with Chelsea and Arsenal respectively.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Egyptian’s hamstring injury would take time, though provided some reassurance in that ‘it could have been much worse’.

“Mo is not ready for this game [Chelsea], not ready for the next game [Arsenal],” the German told reporters at his pre-match conference (as relayed by Sky Sports). “He’s injured. A muscle injury takes time. It could have been much worse but he’s not available at the moment. He’s just doing his rehab.”

The former Roma man picked up the issue in question during Egypt’s 2-2 draw with Ghana in the AFCON group stages.

The best care possible

It’s fortunate that an agreement was made to allow the 31-year-old to return to Merseyside to secure the best possible treatment.

With Egypt having since been knocked out of the AFCON by DR Congo, there’s sure to be some relief that his next game now will be for Liverpool and whenever we feel Salah is 100% ready to return to the pitch.

With a period of three to four weeks the general prognosis for his particular muscle concern, that possibly means our No.11 might even miss a meeting with Burnley beyond the aforementioned fixtures.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that our top scorer can get back on his feet as soon as possible.

