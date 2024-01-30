(Video) Klopp voices wishes for Liverpool loanee to achieve Bradley-like success

Liverpool fans have been delighted with the performances of Conor Bradley in recent weeks and Jurgen Klopp will hope he can be an example for another Red.

Speaking with the media, the boss talked about Calvin Ramsay’s loan to Bolton: “Calvin, the problem is that Calvin was too often injured.

“It’s a horrible run of bad luck, I would say, started when he arrived here [and] had this back problem, out for half a year, came back, knee problem, gone on loan, another problem.

“So, that has to stop at one point and then everybody can see how good Calvin can be but now he needs consistent training, for the body, and then of course playing time as well.”

It’s quite sad to hear about the problems that the Scottish defender is clearly having and let’s hope that some time with the Trotters can help the right-back enjoy the game again.

The 20-year-old already had an uphill battle to displace Trent Alexander-Arnold in our team and now the prospect of getting game time ahead of the Northern Irishman too, means a big improvement in form and fitness is needed.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Ramsay (from 8:47) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

