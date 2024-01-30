(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides reassuring Virgil van Dijk future update: ‘nobody has to worry’

Liverpool fans have been rocked by news that Jurgen Klopp will not be at the club next year and when doubts over Virgil van Dijk’s future began to circle, it started further worries.

Responding to questions about our captain’s future, the manager said: “Nobody has to worry, that’s why I say that this team, the majority of everything is exactly as it is but if you want to find somebody who is not safe now and doesn’t have a contract past 2025, you will find it.

READ MORE: (Video) BBC pundit describes Klopp’s managerial role as ‘hospital pass’ – destined to fail

“I knew this would happen because you [journalists] can’t wait with these kind of questions, Virg didn’t go out and say, ‘by the way, what I want to say…’.

“It’s always about the questions and what they need to answer and these kind of things, write what you want – this club is stable 100% and everything will be fine – I am 100% sure…

“I would recommend to stay calm in this department, massively.”

READ MORE: (Video) First thing Klopp did with Trent after revealing he would leave LFC is telling

It’s certainly reassuring that the German can calm fears of a rocky future at Anfield and if we’ve learned anything over the past eight years – it’s that the boss wouldn’t lie to us.

Let’s take his word and stop fearing the future, when we have so much to achieve in the coming months.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Van Dijk et al (from 0:41) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment