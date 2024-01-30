(Video) BBC pundit describes Klopp’s managerial role as ‘hospital pass’ – destined to fail

Liverpool fans don’t want to contemplate life without Jurgen Klopp but soon it will be a reality and the next man in the role has a very tough job on his hands.
Speaking on BBC 5 Live Sport, Chris Sutton described the soon-to-be vacant position as a ‘hospital pass’, such is the magnitude of filling the shoes of the German.
READ MORE: (Video) First thing Klopp did with Trent after revealing he would leave LFC is telling
It’s scary to think that we may not experience the same level of success with the next person in the hot seat and some troublesome years could be on the horizon.
You can watch Sutton’s comments via @5livesport on X:
Strong words. 👀
🗣️ @chris_sutton73 believes replacing Jurgen Klopp is a 'hospital pass' for whoever is next in charge at Anfield.
Listen to the Monday Night Club on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/bwOLfi4Imu #BBCFootball #LFC pic.twitter.com/oWGTssLpd0
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) January 29, 2024
🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment
I agree Sutton…and all the fault of FSG!!!…..I’ll keep hammering on this point so that we are clear as LFC lovers WHERE THE PROBLEM IS!!! FSG must dramatically change their strategy or way of doing things, OR GO!! Already they have missed A HUGE OPPORTUNITY to make LIVERPOOL GREAT AGAIN as they were under Paisely and Shankly, even Dalglish …. Klopp could have easily made LFC a dominant club as Man U was under Fergie and Man City are now under Pep if FSG had FULLY BACKED HIM….and win at least TWO-THREE MORE UEFA Championship titles!!! You won’t see that anytime soon now, thanks to FSG!!
isn’t it time for your medication?
Who let this muppet out?
Who let this muppet out?