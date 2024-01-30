Possible Klopp successor now ‘the most likely’ PL manager to replace Xavi; LFC have a fight on their hands

Liverpool could have a recruitment fight on their hands in the coming months should Barcelona also intend to vie for Roberto De Zerbi’s signature.

The Brighton & Hove Albion boss has now also been linked with the soon-to-be vacant head coach role at the Spotify Camp Nou following Xavi’s exit announcement.

“Already mentioned as a possible successor to Klopp at Liverpool, Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi would seem to be the most likely Premier League manager to replace Xavi,” Andy Cryer reported for BBC Sport. “The 44-year-old Italian has impressed with his tactical versatility and guided Brighton to sixth place last year, leading the club into Europe for the first time.”

The former Spanish international will join Jurgen Klopp in departing his current position at the end of the campaign.

READ MORE: ‘Unbelievable’: Jarell Quansah blown away by incredible teenage player Liverpool have

READ MORE: Bruce Grobbelaar tells LFC they can’t go for free agent manager who’s ‘never developed any players’

Liverpool still the most appealing job

With all due respect to Barcelona, it’s hard to imagine many candidates comparing the two roles and deciding the Blaugrana are in a comparatively better condition to the Reds.

We’re not restricted by debt or the potential risk of FFP breaches owing to the club’s commitment to sustainability throughout FSG’s tenure.

There’s a world-class spine of talent running through the squad, not to mention an Academy that appears to producing a golden era’s worth of young talent.

What more could you want from a football club?

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!