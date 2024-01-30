Konate vows to ‘give his life’ for Jurgen Klopp’s final four months as Liverpool boss

Liverpool fans were shook by the news that Jurgen Klopp was leaving the club this summer and it seems clear the players were equally as surprised, especially Ibou Konate.

Asked whether the boss leaving would provide more incentive for the squad, the Frenchman said (via liverpoolfc.com): ‘When he said that [he was leaving], in my mind I was like, ‘In the last four months, I have to give my life for him now.’’

It’s something that all our fans will love to hear as, despite the inevitable heartache that will follow, we all have to try and make a difference before the German departs.

The players are the ones who will help determine if we claim anywhere from four to zero pieces of silverware this season and if they can use the boss leaving as inspiration – then we’re all for it.

Who knows what the future holds at Anfield, so let’s enjoy every second with the 56-year-old in the hot seat and see where we end the campaign.

Rather than stressing over who is next and how we say goodbye, take each game and each day at a time and make the most of it all.

We will likely never see another like the former Borussia Dortmund man and let’s hope our No.5’s message is shared by all his teammates.

It all starts with the game against Chelsea, in what could be a vital week.

