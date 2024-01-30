Liverpool have asked about 24y/o Brazilian powerhouse; he could be open to a move – report

According to reports from Brazil, Liverpool have asked about the possibility of signing a South American midfielder based in one of Europe’s biggest leagues.

Goal Brasil claimed that the Reds are among several suitors to have made enquiries for Ederson, whose club Atalanta are braced for offers for the 24-year-old, who’s understood to be open to a potential exit from the Gewiss Stadium if his employers receive a sufficiently enticing bid.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain are also reported to have shown an interest in the Brazilian powerhouse, who’s likely to stay put for at least the remainder of this season.

Ederson has enjoyed a tremendous campaign so far for Atalanta, scoring six goals in 28 games from central midfield (Transfermarkt) and ranking as their top-rated performer according to WhoScored metrics.

In addition to his goal threat, the 24-year-old is also adept at taking on opponents and breaking up play, as evidenced by FBref figures comparing him with positional peers from Europe’s five main leagues over the past year.

He ranks among the top 5% of midfielders for blocks per game (1.87) and the top 15% for both interceptions (1.49) and successful dribbles (1.33) per 90 minutes.

Ederson certainly appears to be a well-rounded presence in the middle of the park, but any concrete approach from Liverpool will likely be put on the back burner amid the uncertainty at Anfield in the wake of Jorg Schmadtke and Jurgen Klopp both leaving by the end of the season.

Once the Reds have a new sporting director and manager in place, a prospective move for the Brazilian might then gather pace, if one of his other suitors haven’t beaten us to the punch in the meantime.

