‘F*** off’ ‘Why Jurgen leaving’ – Liverpool fans rocked by latest announcement affecting the club

Liverpool fans have every right to feel a little aggrieved at the officiating body governing referees in the Premier League in light of some strange decision-making in 2023/24.

News that David Coote will take up VAR duties for the Reds’ next meeting with Arsenal will hardly inspire confidence.

The Premier League confirmed the news in question in their official release of matchday officials for gameweek 23, with Anthony Taylor the referee on the pitch.

It could be worse…

It could be Paul Tierney, Jurgen Klopp’s longtime nemesis in English football.

Not to suggest that the current crop of officials selected to take charge of our trip to the Emirates Stadium is a vastly significant improvement.

It appears some fans would concur on that particular point, with several not taking the news particularly well.

That’s understandable when you consider, at their worst, the officials in this country can (and have) cost Liverpool much-needed points in the battle with Pep Guardiola’s waking behemoth in Manchester City.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below on X:

Ah fck off — Denny Saputra* (@Dennythereds_) January 30, 2024

That's why Jurgen leaving… Referees and 12:30 kick offs… Why are we so obsessed — middlered (@donthereddragon) January 30, 2024

