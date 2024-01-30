‘Should be fine…’ – Klopp confirms yet another Liverpool injury boost ahead of Chelsea clash

The top-heavy injury list with which Liverpool had to contend earlier in January has now cleared significantly, with yet another player set to return against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Alexis Mac Allister picked up a slight knock in last week’s Carabao Cup visit to Fulham and sat out the weekend win over Norwich in the FA Cup, but the midfielder is expected to be available for tomorrow’s fixture.

When addressing a question on injury updates in his pre-match press conference this afternoon, Jurgen Klopp outlined (via Liverpool Echo): “Macca trained yesterday so should be fine.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s clear…’ – Journalist assesses Gerrard’s prospects of getting Liverpool manager’s job

READ MORE: ‘They only come once’ – Didi Hamann claims one manager would jump at Liverpool job if offered it

Andy Robertson, Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold all returned to action against Norwich on Sunday, and Mac Allister’s likely availability for the Chelsea game has provided Klopp with yet another boost on the injury front.

Kostas Tsimikas and Mo Salah are both in line to make their comebacks in February (Premier Injuries), and Wataru Endo will be back from the Asian Cup in a fortnight’s time at the latest, so Liverpool could have a mostly fully-fit squad available by that point, if nobody else incurs a body blow in the meantime.

The Argentina midfielder gave one of his best performances for the Reds in the 4-0 win at Bournemouth recently, so having him back for tomorrow would no doubt be a significant fillip for us, particularly against a Blues side who – for all their troubles this season – haven’t lost to us inside 90 minutes since September 2020.

Mac Allister scored a jaw-dropping goal against west London opposition at Anfield a few weeks ago in the 4-3 win over Fulham. A repeat on Wednesday night when Chelsea come to town would be most welcome, as will the sight of him in the starting line-up, which now appears likely after today’s update from Klopp.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!