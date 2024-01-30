‘Looking to sign’: Paul Joyce confirms Liverpool braced for late window movement

Paul Joyce has confirmed reports that Cardiff City are looking to secure Nat Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Times reporter shared the update in question on X (formerly Twitter) this morning, with the winter transfer window deadline set to draw to a close shortly.

Cardiff City looking to sign Liverpool defender Nat Phillips on loan. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 30, 2024

The Merseysiders don’t appear likely to conduct any permanent business in the current market, barring any surprise changes.

READ MORE: ‘Long been tempted’: Club president confident he can end Jurgen Klopp’s sabbatical early – Sport

READ MORE: ‘To be honest’: Fabrizio Romano shares morning Liverpool update that will relieve the fanbase

Jurgen Klopp’s set exit is surely a factor

Jurgen Klopp’s planned exit can’t be ignored in this context. It will have thrown a spanner in the works of any business the recruitment team had intended to complete.

That’s not necessarily a disastrous reality. Though it relies on us avoiding losing any further options for the length of time Joel Matip is out for.

Realistically, we have to assume that a new manager and sporting director’s goals and ideal player profiles won’t necessarily align with our current tactician’s.

As long as they’re flexible and open to considering data, of course, that need not be an issue!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!