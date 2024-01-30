(Video) Mauricio Pochettino confirms ex-Liverpool transfer target will not travel to Anfield

Liverpool fans are used to being linked with every name under the sun but one man who nearly joined the Reds will not be playing at Anfield – as confirmed by Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking with the press before facing the Reds, the former Spurs boss said: “Levi [Colwill] is out, he suffered a minor injury in his tendon. I think it’s not a big issue but he is going to be out for tomorrow.”

Given the links between Levi Colwill and a possible move to Merseyside last summer, we should see his absence as a positive for our chances of a win.

Time will tell if that proves to be true, ahead of two massive games that we’d all really love to win comfortably.

You can watch Pochettino’s update on Colwill (from 1:18) via Chelsea Football Club on YouTube:

