‘He is a candidate’ – Romano names one man Liverpool are ‘considering’ as potential Klopp successor

Fabrizio Romano has said that Xabi Alonso is ‘a candidate’ who Liverpool are ‘considering’ as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

There has already been plenty of discourse surrounding the identity of the 56-year-old’s successor at Anfield ever since it was confirmed last Friday that he’ll be leaving at the end of the season, and the former Reds midfielder appears to be the early favourite for the role.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian reporter added weight to the possibility of the Bayer Leverkusen boss being handed the reins on Merseyside, although he stressed that nothing ‘concrete’ has happened in that regard.

Romano said: “They need a total rebuild. They need someone new added to the board, a new manager and new staff, so many things are going to change at Liverpool.