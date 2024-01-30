‘He is a candidate’ – Romano names one man Liverpool are ‘considering’ as potential Klopp successor

Fabrizio Romano has said that Xabi Alonso is ‘a candidate’ who Liverpool are ‘considering’ as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.
There has already been plenty of discourse surrounding the identity of the 56-year-old’s successor at Anfield ever since it was confirmed last Friday that he’ll be leaving at the end of the season, and the former Reds midfielder appears to be the early favourite for the role.
Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian reporter added weight to the possibility of the Bayer Leverkusen boss being handed the reins on Merseyside, although he stressed that nothing ‘concrete’ has happened in that regard.
Romano said: “They need a total rebuild. They need someone new added to the board, a new manager and new staff, so many things are going to change at Liverpool.
“From what I’m hearing, for sure, Xabi Alonso is a candidate they are considering. At the moment, there are no concrete conversations, so it is too early to say if Xabi Alonso will be the next Liverpool manager. But, for sure, he is a candidate.”
Most Liverpool fans would probably have already had Alonso as one of the frontrunners to take over from Klopp, but hearing the ever-reliable Romano declare the 42-year-old as a candidate for the job gives it even more credence.
Not only are his Leverkusen side top of the Bundesliga and threatening to end the 11-year monopoly that Bayern Munich have had on the title, they’ve won 79% of their matches in the league campaign and are still unbeaten after 19 games, dropping just eight points all season (Transfermarkt).
He’s made a name for himself as a manager who’s tactically flexible, very much hands-on and thorough in terms of coaching, and cordial towards players while also carrying a natural authority (BBC Sport).
Those are all ingredients which make him an ideal candidate to take on the unenviable task of succeeding Klopp at Liverpool, and that’s without even mentioning the added favour that he’d have with the fans from a stellar five-year spell as a player at Anfield.
It could take some time before Reds chiefs make a formal move to try and bring the Spaniard back to Merseyside, but all the signs are pointing towards him being one of the foremost contenders for the manager’s job, and with good reason.
