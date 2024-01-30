‘To be honest’: Fabrizio Romano shares morning Liverpool update that will relieve the fanbase

Fabrizio Romano has toned down fears over a potential Liverpool exodus led by Virgil van Dijk.

The Italian reporter described the Dutchman’s comments over his future as ‘completely normal’, with players sure to be questioning their futures to some degree ahead of the arrival of a new coaching team.

“To be honest, I’m not sure this should come as a huge surprise – I think it’s completely normal,” the CaughtOffside columnist wrote.

“As Van Dijk said, Liverpool need new director, new manager, new staff…it will be a revolution inside the club. So it’s impossible to know what’s next for the players who are out of contract in June 2025.

“Step by step. New director, then new manager, then time to make important decisions.”

Add on top a new sporting director beyond that and it’s clear that the very fabric of the Reds is set for significant change.

Liverpool must get sporting director call spot on

Inevitably, the rumour mill has focused mainly on the man who will go on to fill Jurgen Klopp’s titanic shoes at the Anfield dugout.

However, it shouldn’t be ignored just how important securing the right individual for the sporting director position is.

Ensuring that the solid foundations of recruitment are upheld and evolved by a world-class operator is critical.

Klopp, in particular, certainly benefitted from having a sporting director like Michael Edwards. The Englishman didn’t just have a great eye for talent and top-class negotiation skills but also challenged the 56-year-old directly when required.

Whoever comes in to replace Jorg Schmadtke can’t simply be a ‘yes’ man with an appealing CV.

