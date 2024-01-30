‘Provides a lot of things…’ – Simon Jordan says current PL boss could be the ideal replacement for Klopp

Simon Jordan believes the perfect successor for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool may already be plying his trade in the Premier League.

It was announced on Friday that the German tactician will be leaving the Reds at the end of the current campaign after just shy of nine years on Merseyside.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has won every major trophy possible at L4 since replacing Brendan Rodgers and it will not be easy to replace the 56-year-old.

Jordan, however, believes current Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou could be the answer following the success he’s tasted with Celtic in Scotland and the Australian’s characteristics which have made him settle instantly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “If I were involved with Liverpool I think he (Ange Postecoglou) would be under consideration because he provides a lot of the things that Jurgen Klopp has been successful in providing – that includes galvanising the fanbase, the style of play.

“He’s got the personality, the charisma, the relatability, the style of player, he’s a winner – okay, it’s in the Scottish league but he’s won and Klopp won with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, so I think there’s a lot of similarities.

“I think Spurs will have no truck with it and nor should they, but there’s absolutely a room and a space and a consideration for Ange Postecoglo.

“Yes, Spurs is a working side and they’ve got lots of things to do and it’s very early days for him in the Premier League, but everyone looks at Ange Postecoglou and thinks ‘yeah, okay’ because the vision arrives now and people can see it.

“We thought Postecoglou was a good fit for Spurs. The style of play that he’s playing, the culture that he exudes and he’s got charisma – it’s a slightly lower level of charisma than Jurgen Klopp.”

He continued: “This team is undeniably Klopp’s team. It reflects his personality and the question that needs to be asked is whether someone else can pick up that personality and maintain it or enhance it.

“Klopp is so enigmatic, so charismatic, so passionate, so motivated, so enthusiastic and so energised – all of those characteristics sit in this team.

“You’re not going to get a replica of that. Klopp is unique in his own way.”

Postecoglou proved up in Scotland that he’s a winner but it’s not exactly the most competitive league in the world!

The 58-year-old hit the ground running at Spurs with a number of positive results during his early weeks in charge and the north London-based outfit currently find themselves fifth in the Premier League table – eight points adrift of us at the top of the league.

The Athens-born manager was praised recently by Jason McAteer who also suggested that the ‘charismatic’ figure would be a good replacement for Klopp.

It’s highly unlikely that anyone will come in and make an impact like our German tactician did back in 2015 but he’s certainly laid the foundations for his replacement to come in and succeed.

