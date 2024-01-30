TalkSPORT pundit explains which Liverpool ace he was ‘really impressed with’ against Norwich

Former Chelsea defender Scott Minto has explained that he was ‘really impressed’ with one Liverpool man in particular during the FA Cup defeat of Norwich on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated the Championship outfit 5-2 to progress through to round five of the competition and Liverpool Academy graduate James McConnell stole the show.

The teenager was handed his first Reds start against the Canaries and threw in a brilliant performance as he set up Curtis Jones’ opener with a delightful floated ball to the back post.

“What I would say is I was really impressed with James McConnell,” the pundit said on talkSPORT (via The Boot Room).

“In the heart of midfield, at Anfield and for him to be bossing the game in the way that he did, there’s another star there.”

READ MORE: ‘Provides a lot of things…’ – Simon Jordan says current PL boss could be the ideal replacement for Klopp

The 19-year-old will be excited by the prospect of more opportunities during the second half of the campaign with Klopp’s side still challenging on all four fronts this term.

Our German tactician isn’t afraid to provide chances to youngsters and it’s extremely promising to see how composed McConnell looked in front of a full-house at Anfield.

The teenager bossed the middle of the park like a seasoned pro before he was replaced by Luis Diaz with just over 10 minutes to go.

Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and McConnell have all shined when called upon this term and we look forward to seeing what they can achieve in a red shirt.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!