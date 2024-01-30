(Video) ‘It’s a bit silly’ – Virgil van Dijk clarifies recent comments about Liverpool future

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has insisted he’s ‘100% committed to the club’ amid uncertainty regarding his future at Anfield.

Following the shock announcement on Friday that Jurgen Klopp will be vacating his role as Reds manager in the summer our No. 4 was quoted saying he wasn’t sure whether he’d be a part of the club’s plans beyond the summer.

The Netherlands international has explained his comments were taken ‘fully out of context’, however, and reiterated his desire to pick up more silverware with Liverpool this term.

There will of course be some uncertainty amongst Reds fans following the shock announcement regarding Klopp’s future but these comments from van Dijk appear to suggest he’s not going anywhere in the summer.

His contract at L4 runs until the end of next season and with him appearing back to his world-class best this term we wouldn’t be surprised to see him offered a new deal.

He’s thrived since being handed the armband in the summer and we look forward to seeing him bossing the backline for many years to come!

