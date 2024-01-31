(Video) Owen Beck makes immediate impact with goal contribution on Dundee return

Owen Beck was recalled from his loan at Dundee to help bridge the gap whilst Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were injured but now the Scottish captain has returned, the young defender was sent back to Scotland.

In what was his first appearance since making the move back to the SPL, the 21-year-old was handed corner responsibility and it was his ball that found the head of Lee Ashcroft – who leveled the scoring.

This should set the Wrexham-born full-back up for a successful second half of the campaign, surely using the progression of Conor Bradley as inspiration.

There’s plenty of talent within our academy at the moment and it’s great to see that some of the loan deals are successfully achieving exactly what they’re supposed to.

You can watch the assist from Beck (from 3:29) via SPFL on YouTube:

