Jamie Carragher’s six-word social media post says it all about Conor Bradley masterclass

Jamie Carragher needed just six words on social media to communicate what every Liverpool fan will have thought of Conor Bradley’s performance against Chelsea tonight.

The 20-year-old was the obvious choice for player of the match after a masterclass of a performance in which he claimed two assists and, best of all, scored his first-ever senior goal for the Reds on a night he’ll never forget.

The Sky Sports pundit took to X during the 4-1 win over the west Londoners with a simple verdict which hit the nail on the head – ‘Conor Bradley take a bow son!’

Conor Bradley take a bow son! — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 31, 2024

Bradley now has four assists in as many days for Liverpool, having also set up two goals in the FA Cup win over Norwich on Sunday, and there was so much to love about his performance tonight.

As per Sofascore, the right-back won seven duels and three tackles, along with recording two accurate crosses and four key passes.

It was a big show of faith by Jurgen Klopp to stick with the 20-year-old in the starting line-up against Chelsea, even with Trent Alexander-Arnold now back to fitness, and it was a decision that the youngster well and truly justified.

One thing is for sure – Bradley had given his manager plenty of food for thought as to who’ll line out at right-back for the massive showdown against Arsenal on Sunday. What a statement that is for a young man who was playing on loan in League One this time last year.

