Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Chelsea: Bradley starts as monster midfield named

Liverpool may be losing their most beloved manager in modern day football but there’s been no sign of an adverse reaction from the club’s squad.

The message from skipper Virgil van Dijk has been a simple but effective one: deliver the best possible finish to the season to ensure Jurgen Klopp gets the farewell he deserves.

The Merseysiders already find themselves in one cup final this term and a win against Chelsea tonight to keep the title hopes alive wouldn’t go amiss.

Liverpool team news vs Chelsea

Alisson Becker is the man selected to stand between the sticks for Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s visit this evening. Our No.4 and Ibrahima Konate line up just ahead in the heart of the back four.

Alexis Mac Allister returns to the No.6 position following a temporary hiatus from the starting-XI. Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones assist the Argentine in the middle of the park.

Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz start in the forward line against the Blues.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

🔴 #LIVCHE TEAM NEWS 🔵 Our line-up to face Chelsea tonight: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 31, 2024

