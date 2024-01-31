(Video) Conor Bradley takes his first Liverpool goal with aplomb as Reds double their lead

Conor Bradley will never forget the night of 31 January 2024 for as long as he lives, with the youngster scoring his first senior goal for Liverpool against Chelsea at Anfield.

The right-back surged upfield in the 39th minute to double his team’s lead, producing an ice-cool finish of which a seasoned Premier League striker would be proud.

After Luis Diaz won the ball back in the middle of the park, he slipped it through to the 20-year-old, who drilled his shot low and hard past Djordje Petrovic to make it 2-0 to the Reds.

Bradley had to wait for a brief VAR check before he could well and truly celebrate a landmark moment in his career, and one which has put Liverpool in the driving seat coming up to half-time (at the time of writing).

You can view Bradley’s first Liverpool goal below, via @footballontnt on X: