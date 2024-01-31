(Video) Rio Ferdinand pays Klopp compliment which sums up Liverpool manager’s incredible aura

Rio Ferdinand has paid Jurgen Klopp a compliment which summarises the greatness of the Liverpool manager.

The ex-Manchester United defender spoke with the 56-year-old in a feature for TNT Sports ahead of the Premier League clash against Chelsea tonight, and even someone who won a multitude of major trophies in his playing days seemed in awe of the German.

When reflecting on his meeting with Klopp, the former England international said: “I always judge managers on whether I’d want to play for them. Jurgen Klopp, I would want to play for him. I like him.”

In the feature, which can be viewed below, Ferdinand appeared to be genuinely buzzing at meeting the Liverpool manager face-to-face and was delighted to have got him on the Between the Lines series.

When even a dyed-in-the-wool Man United cheerleader and stalwart of the Sir Alex Ferguson seems so awestruck at speaking to Klopp, and admitted that he’d have loved to played for the 56-year-old, it sums up just what an incredible aura the legendary German boasts.

You can view Ferdinand’s comments below, via @footballontnt on X (formerly Twitter):