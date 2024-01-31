(Video) Klopp’s previous comments on documentary filming at Liverpool come to light

Liverpool fans will be aware of the news that a new documentary is set to be filmed at Anfield and now Jurgen Klopp’s comments on the matter in the past have been shared.

Speaking back in 2019 about Jesse Marsch’s appearance in a documentary for Red Bull Salzburg, the German said: “If LFCTV had put out a video of me in that situation, I would leave the club. That’s the truth and that’s all I will say about that.”

It seems there’s been somewhat of a u-turn on this front, now that the Reds are set to be recorded in the final months of the 56-year-old’s tenure.

Times change and the fact that it’s only being recorded ‘in areas agreed by the manager and players, without encroaching on private spaces’ (via liverpoolfc.com) – we can assume it won’t be too evasive.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 9:17) via HaytersTV on YouTube:

