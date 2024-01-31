Klopp comments on new Liverpool documentary that will record his Anfield swansong

Jurgen Klopp is not likely to have been the most enthusiastic member of the club when he heard about the new documentary that will be filmed but he’s shared his thoughts on the decision.

Speaking on liverpoolfc.com, the boss said: “With this being my final season I thought we should provide a rare opportunity for viewers to have more of an inside look at what makes this club so special: its people, from our fans to our players and those who work so hard behind the scenes, constantly in pursuit of success for Liverpool Football Club.

“Thanks to this new documentary series, viewers will be able to see what I see every day at this great club, and understand those amazing people more.”

It was stressed within the report that: ‘The documentary will subtly capture the team in areas agreed by the manager and players, without encroaching on private spaces.’

Meaning that there must have been discussions with the coaches and playing staff, in order to ensure that everyone was happy with what and where would be captured by the newly installed cameras.

It does seem a little against what is held as great about the secrecy within our club but it must have been a combination of an impressive financial offer and the sentimentality of this being the 56-year-old’s final campaign.

It will no doubt be a fascinating watch that we will all be tuning in for but some will also think it challenges the historic morals of the club.

Regardless of opinions though, let’s hope that it captures the Reds clinching four pieces of silverware and some moments of an emotional goodbye we will never forget nor would have otherwise seen.

