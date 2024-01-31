(Video) Klopp let Conor Bradley know full well what he made of 20y/o’s display upon being taken off

Conor Bradley was the star of the show in Liverpool’s 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea on Wednesday night, and everyone of a red persuasion inside Anfield let him know it.

After scoring his first senior Reds goal and helping himself to two assists, the 20-year-old was the obvious selection for player of the match.

He was withdrawn to a raucous reception midway through the second half, being congratulated by the incoming Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo and Andy Robertson.

Bradley was then approached by Jurgen Klopp, who embraced the Northern Ireland youngster and patted him on the back in firm approval of a magnificent display.

More performances like tonight and the right-back can expect plenty more hugs off his manager before the end of the season!

You can view the clip of Bradley being congratulated below, via @asim_lfc on X (formerly Twitter):