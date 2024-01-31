Klopp: ‘I have another request’ – Jurgen sends message to Liverpool fans in Chelsea programme

Liverpool fans are aware that our long goodbye has begun with Jurgen Klopp and in an emotional period for the club, the manager has issued a new request to supporters.

Writing in the matchday programme (via liverpoolfc.com), the German said: “Finally, I would like to thank you for the support I was given on Sunday but at the same time I have another request. Tonight we need a proper Anfield atmosphere.

“This is definitely an occasion to forget that the manager is leaving at the end of the season and to do everything that we can as a collective to make it as uncomfortable as we possibly can for a really strong opponent. If we can do this together, we will definitely create an opportunity to take another step forward.”

READ MORE: Calvin Ramsay makes immediate attacking impact for Bolton in first start for new club

After eight years in charge of the Reds, we owe a lot to the manager and especially that we should honour his wishes of creating a big atmosphere.

We don’t have many matches left with the 56-year-old and the fact that he’s leaving will mean that we will want to create a special atmosphere anyway but even more so when he’s asking for it too.

Add onto all that, we currently sit top of the league and are progressing well in all three cup competitions – with a view of ending this season on a near unparalleled high.

READ MORE: (Video) Owen Beck makes immediate impact with goal contribution on Dundee return

We shouldn’t need any encouragement but let’s hope that everyone inside the stadium makes their voice heard, brings a scarf, waves a flag and intimidates the opposition.

If that happens then the next programme notes should see the former Borussia Dortmund man thank us again for a great atmosphere, in a week that could make a huge impact on the title race.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment