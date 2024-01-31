(Video) Ibou Konate channels his inner Trent with sumptuous long-range pass to Darwin Nunez

Trent Alexander-Arnold mightn’t be in the Liverpool starting line-up tonight, but another Reds defender produced a moment straight out of the Scouser’s playbook in the first half against Chelsea.

Twenty minutes into the game, Ibrahima Konate took possession 10 yards inside the home side’s half of the pitch and played a sumptuous long-range pass to Darwin Nunez on the edge of the Blues’ penalty area.

The Uruguayan let the ball bounce in front of him before letting fly with a first-time volley which prompted a very good save from Djordje Petrovic to tip it around the far post.

No Trent, no worries about a Liverpool defender being able to pick out a peach of a pass from distance!

You can view the Konate pass below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @ReinaldoCar9 on X (formerly Twitter):