(Video) Liverpool U18 defender punches Manchester United opponent during match

Liverpool and Manchester United have a well known rivalry and it seems clear that this stems all the way down to Under-18 level too.

During a clash between the two sides, Luca Furnell-Gill appeared to punch Ethan Wheatley in an incident that didn’t lead to any on-field punishment.

READ MORE: Konate vows to ‘give his life’ for Jurgen Klopp’s final four months as Liverpool boss

Trent Kone-Doherty, Kieran Morrison and Michael Laffey managed to get themselves on the score-sheet, with the Reds falling to a 4-3 defeat on a dramatic evening.

It’s likely though that the Steeton-born defender, who converted from being a winger, will likely face some retrospective action for this moment of madness.

You can watch the Furnell-Gill punch courtesy of the Premier League (via @redondo1002 on X):

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment