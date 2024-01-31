Liverpool already targeting fresh behind the scenes appointment; worked for Reds before

Liverpool are now understood to be targeting Jansen Moreno for the Head of Opposition Analysis role.

The Daily Mail’s Dominic King shared the news in question on X (formerly Twitter) this evening, citing the former Norwich video analyst’s vast experience in the industry.

Liverpool have targeted Jansen Moreno to be their new Head of Opposition Analysis; Moreno is well respected within industry, previously worked at Huddersfield, Norwich and is currently with Gibraltar FA 🔴 — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 31, 2024

The Mersyesiders will also be recruiting new coaching staff and a sporting director to complement Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

Who is Jansen Moreno?

The Head of Elite Youth Development at the Gibraltar Football Association has been in his current position since 2021 after departing a three-year role with Huddersfield.

The Gibraltan FA describes his current duties as such: “Forming a key part of the Association’s Youth Football Development Strategy, Jansen will be heavily involved in the roll out of Grassroots, Youth Elite and Coach Education programmes.”

The coach has prior work experience with Norwich (first-team performance analyst), Brighton & Hove Albion (first-team performance analyst) and Everton (sports science/performance analysis intern).

Whilst only working with Liverpool for two months in a voluntary role, it’s interesting to note that Moreno does have prior experience with the Reds dating back to 2010 in a performance analysis internship.

One to keep an eye on perhaps.

