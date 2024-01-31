(Video) Luis Diaz punishes Badiashile’s doziness to turn home Darwin Nunez cross

Darwin Nunez might have hit the post four times tonight, but at least he can lay claim to an assist after he set up Luis Diaz to extend Liverpool’s lead against Chelsea at Anfield.

The Blues had pulled it back to 3-1 through Christopher Nkunku to threaten a nervy finish, but the result was well and truly put to bed by the Colombian in the 79th minute.

After the Reds’ number 9 bullied Thiago Silva out of possession, he squared the ball to his attacking teammate to finish from close range, ghosting in to get to the chance ahead of the dozing Benoit Badiashile and restore the home side’s three-goal advantage.

That’s now two goals in three games for Diaz after his strike against another west London club in Fulham last week.

You can view Diaz’s goal below, taken from Viaplay’s match coverage and shared via @centregoals on X (formerly Twitter):